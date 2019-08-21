CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 20, 2019

625 FPUS56 KLOX 211057

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

CAZ041-212315-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

mid to upper 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ040-212315-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

the upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ547-212315-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ548-212315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ046-212315-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper

70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-212315-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around

80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

70s nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around

80 nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around

80 nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ088-212315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. North winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 95 to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ053-212315-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-212315-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through

the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-212315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 93 to

103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 92 to

102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

CAZ039-212315-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the upper

60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. North winds around 15 mph shifting

to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Fog after midnight. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s

to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ034-035-212315-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s to

mid 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ036-212315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ052-212315-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-212315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid to upper

60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 87 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid 60s to around

70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 88 to

100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ051-212315-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid

50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-212315-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100. Southeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 91 to

101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101.

$$

CAZ087-212315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ550-212315-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid

80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

$$

CAZ549-212315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

357 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

