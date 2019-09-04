CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019
_____
494 FPUS56 KLOX 041027
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
CAZ041-042315-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.Highs
from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid
90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night
and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower
to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ087-042315-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to around
90 interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid
80s to around 90 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 80 near the coast to the upper 80s to mid 90s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs from
the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night
and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
60s. Highs in the 70s.
$$
CAZ040-042315-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to
the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ039-042315-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s
cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the upper
60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102 except the mid 70s to around
80 cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s
and 60s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to around 60. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ548-042315-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ547-042315-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the 80s
to around 90.
$$
CAZ046-042315-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s
coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except the mid 80s coastal
slopes and higher peaks.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101 except the mid 80s to around
90 coastal slopes and higher peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to
around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s coastal
slopes and higher peaks.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-042315-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ088-042315-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ059-042315-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ054-042315-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper
50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations
to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around
60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at
high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-042315-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid
80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper
70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper
50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to
around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s
to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-042315-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the 80s
to around 90 at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s
to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at
low elevations to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower
to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid to upper
70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-042315-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s to
lower 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and
night, otherwise clear. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the
mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ036-042315-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101 except the mid 80s to around
90 nearest the coast.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s
nearest the coast. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.Highs
in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s and
80s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ037-042315-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except
around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
and 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ051-042315-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to around
90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to
the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
and 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-042315-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ549-042315-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s near the coast to
the mid 70s to mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s near the coast to
the mid 70s to mid 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast
to around 80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in
the night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ550-042315-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the upper 80s to mid 90s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s near the coast to the mid 80s
to mid 90s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night
and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
$$
_____
