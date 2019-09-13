CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019

550 FPUS56 KLOX 131022

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

CAZ041-140000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the

upper 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest afternoon winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from

around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland.

CAZ087-140000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to

the mid to upper 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the 60s to

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ040-140000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ039-140000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 80s

to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s cooler beaches. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler

beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler

beaches.

CAZ548-140000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ547-140000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

CAZ046-140000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102 except the mid 80s to around

90 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100 except around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ044-045-140000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102 except the lower to mid 80s

nearest the coast. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101 except the upper 70s to mid

80s nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ088-140000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ059-140000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s and

80s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ054-140000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103 at low elevations to the upper

70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then partly cloudy. Lows from the

mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60

at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs from the upper 70s to

mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

CAZ053-140000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s

and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ052-140000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 103 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around

50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s

to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at

high elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 70s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-140000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the

beaches to 90 to 100 inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid

60s to around 70 in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the upper 80s and 90s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s to lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ036-140000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the lower

to mid 70s in the hills. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s and

80s. Lows in the 50s.

CAZ037-140000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 106. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except around

70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in

the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s and

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the

Carrizo Plain.

CAZ051-140000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to

around 90 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ038-140000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s and

80s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ549-140000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs from the mid 60s near

the coast to the mid 70s interior. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ550-140000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s to mid 90s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the

upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs from the lower to mid

70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. Lows around

60.

