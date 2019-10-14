CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2019

_____

802 FPUS56 KLOX 141008

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

CAZ041-150000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-150000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs around 70. Lows mid 50s to around

60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ040-150000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ039-150000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around 70

cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ548-150000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-150000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-150000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-150000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10

to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs around

80.

$$

CAZ044-045-150000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

around 80. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ053-054-150000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s

at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-150000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and

40s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ052-150000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

Lows in the 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-150000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at

the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s

to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

$$

CAZ036-150000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ037-150000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 80.

$$

CAZ051-150000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 10

to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high

elevations. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ038-150000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ549-150000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ550-150000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

308 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

