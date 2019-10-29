CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 28, 2019

295 FPUS56 KLOX 291018

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

CAZ041-300115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Below passes

and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills...northeast winds

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Below

passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills...Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Below

passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills...northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to mid to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

CAZ087-300115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ040-300115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s inland.

CAZ039-300115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ548-300115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. In and

around the foothills...northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. In and around the

foothills...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. In and

around the foothills...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ547-300115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds increasing to north to northeast 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ088-300115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 20 to 30

mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ045-300115-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 40 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and

50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ044-300115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid 30s in the Ojai

Valley. Northeast winds increasing to northeast 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph after midnight. Winds strongest in the

eastern half.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Winds strongest in the

eastern half.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid

30s in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to 55 mph. Winds strongest in the eastern half.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ046-300115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s except around 40 colder valleys. Highs in the 70s to

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ054-300115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts to

75 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s

to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ053-300115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds increasing to east 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. East

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks. East winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. East

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s

and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

CAZ059-300115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Areas if northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 28. Areas of northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s

except the lower to mid 40s in the hills. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except

the lower to mid 40s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ052-300115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s

to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to the

mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ034-300115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower 70s inland. Northwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland. Local northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

CAZ035-300115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Local north

winds around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around

80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the 70s inland.

CAZ036-300115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. patchy frost. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ051-300115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. East winds 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ037-300115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s

to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s and 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s

to mid 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

upper 20s and 30s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s except the upper 40s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ038-300115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and

40s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ549-300115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs

from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ550-300115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to

the upper 70s interior. East winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior. Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

