CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019
_____
333 FPUS56 KLOX 091109
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
CAZ041-100200-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to
the mid 80s to around 90 inland. North winds around 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around
80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s at the
beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ087-100200-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the lower
to mid 60s across the interior.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ040-100200-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to
the lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid
to upper 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ039-100200-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
lower 70s cooler beaches.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the lower
to mid 60s in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around
70 cooler beaches. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ548-100200-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ547-100200-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ046-100200-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the upper
40s to mid 50s colder valleys.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except the lower 50s colder valleys.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60 except around 50 colder
valleys.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ088-100200-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ044-045-100200-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid
to upper 40s in the Ojai Valley. North winds around 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s to around 60 except around 50 in the Ojai Valley.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid
40s in the Ojai Valley.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ053-054-100200-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 30s
to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations
to the 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower
60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-100200-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. South winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the mid
40s to around 50 in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except
the mid to upper 40s in the hills.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s
except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except the lower 50s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ052-100200-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. East winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper
40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid
70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper
40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around
80 at low elevations to around 70 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to
the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at
high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-100200-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s and
80s inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the
upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at
the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
$$
CAZ036-100200-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ037-100200-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the lower
to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the lower to mid 50s in the
Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s except around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except the lower 50s in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ051-100200-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ038-100200-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ549-100200-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast
to the mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ550-100200-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
309 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to
the lower to mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to around 80 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to around 80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
$$
