CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019

_____

754 FPUS56 KLOX 141126

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

CAZ041-150130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s at the beaches to the

upper 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches

to around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-150130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 across the interior.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s across the interior.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s to

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ040-150130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the upper 40s and 50s. North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ039-150130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills. Areas of northwest

to north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 60s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the

upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ548-150130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ547-150130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s to around 50 except the lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower

to mid 60s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper

60s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ088-150130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas

of north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ044-045-150130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. Areas of northeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 60s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 60s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ046-150130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s except around 40 colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the lower to mid 40s colder

valleys. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around

70 except the mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the

mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s except the lower to mid 40s colder

valleys.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s to

around 60 except around 50 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ054-150130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid

60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ053-150130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at

high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-150130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except

the lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the

lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except the lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ052-150130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ034-150130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. North winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the upper 50s in the hills. North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

$$

CAZ035-150130-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ036-150130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

mid to upper 50s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to

upper 50s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the

lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ051-150130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ037-150130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s except the mid 40s to around 50 in the Carrizo

Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the Carrizo Plain. Northeast winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the Carrizo

Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ038-150130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ550-150130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the

lower 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs from the mid to upper 60s

near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-150130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

326 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

$$

Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather