CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 14, 2019

_____

667 FPUS56 KLOX 151044

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

CAZ041-160030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around

90 inland. From Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ040-160030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s. North winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. Areas of north to northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Areas of north to northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts to 25

mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s at the beaches to the

upper 80s inland. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-160030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the mid to upper 60s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-160030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Areas of

northeast winds around 15 mph with local gusts to 30n mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-160030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. North winds 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around

70 except the mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of north to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s

except around 50 colder valleys.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s and 60s except the mid 40s to around 50 colder

valleys.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-160030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. Areas of north winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the

lower to mid 60s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-160030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Below

passes and canyons, areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Below passes and

canyons, areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Below passes and canyons, areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Below passes

and canyons, areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ053-160030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the

20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-160030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-160030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except

the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the lower to mid 50s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s

except the lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ039-160030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Below passes and canyons, areas of northwest

to north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph late.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills. Below passes and canyons,

areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to 35

mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s

cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the

mid to upper 60s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper 60s

in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ034-035-160030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

to lower 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-160030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

mid to upper 50s in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to

upper 50s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the

mid to upper 50s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ052-160030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning along the lower slopes. Highs from the upper 60s to

mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to around 70 at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows from

the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to around 50 at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-160030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the lower 50s in the Carrizo Plain. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 80. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s

except the mid to upper 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-160030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning along the lower slopes. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. East winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-160030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-160030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 across the interior.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the lower to mid 70s across the interior.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s

to around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-160030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the

lower 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-160030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

244 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather