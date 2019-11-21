CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2019
_____
662 FPUS56 KLOX 211039
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
CAZ041-220030-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-220030-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the
morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
CAZ547-220030-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the lower
to mid 50s in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid
50s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except the upper 30s to mid 40s western valley.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50 except around 40 western valley.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ548-220030-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ046-220030-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except
around 40 colder valleys.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except around 40 colder valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except
around 40 colder valleys.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s
except the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid to upper 30s colder
valleys.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the lower to mid 30s
colder valleys.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ044-045-220030-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except
around 40 in the Ojai Valley.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70. East winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except
the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s
except the mid to upper 30s in the Ojai Valley.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except
the mid to upper 30s in the Ojai Valley.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ088-220030-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ053-220030-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs from the
upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s
at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows from
the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to 16 to 23 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to 16 to 23 in
colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s
at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at
low elevations to 16 to 23 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
lower 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to 10 to 17 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-220030-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 5500 to
6000 feet increasing to 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs from the upper
40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at
high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation
around 1 inch. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations
to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s
to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the
50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
lower 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows from the upper 30s
and 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-220030-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the
lower to mid 40s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s
except around 40 in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ039-220030-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. East winds around
15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s
in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower
50s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ034-035-220030-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower 50s at the beaches
to the lower 60s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. East
winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except around 50 in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except the lower 50s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s
except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s.
$$
CAZ036-220030-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s
except around 50 in the hills.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s
except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ052-220030-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to
the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations
to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at
high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-220030-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Fog in
the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile
or less. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 70. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around
40 except the mid to upper 40s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s
except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the upper 30s to
mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ051-220030-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ038-220030-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ087-220030-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-220030-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast
to the lower 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid
70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
CAZ549-220030-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast
to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid
70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
Hall
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather