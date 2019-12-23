CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 22, 2019
962 FPUS56 KLOX 231211
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
CAZ041-240200-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds around
15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ087-240200-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
evening. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ040-240200-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers developing in the morning, then showers likely
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail
in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East winds around 15
mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ039-240200-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers developing likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds around 15
mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ548-240200-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
around 60. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50
percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ547-240200-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 15
mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ088-240200-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40
percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ045-240200-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers developing in the morning, then showers likely
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 15
mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 40s and 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ044-240200-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers developing in the morning, then showers likely
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds
around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ046-240200-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail
in the evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast winds 10
to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ054-240200-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times in the
morning. Snow accumulation around 8 inches. Snow level 5500 to
6000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations
to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 5000 to 5500
feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Storm total snow
accumulation around 14 inches. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from
the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid
40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows from the mid
30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in
colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to
4000 feet increasing to 4500 feet. Light snow accumulations
possible. Highs from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s at high
elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing with snow likely after
midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to
the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to
lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high
elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to
the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s
at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the
40s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower
40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid
40s to around 50 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-240200-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation around 4 inches. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs
from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
lower 40s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet.
Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation
around 7 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations
to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the evening.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500
feet increasing to 4000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible.
Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s at
high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s
at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to
lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s
at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s
at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s
at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-240200-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s to around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Snow possible in the foothills. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Snow possible in the foothills.
Highs in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow possible in the foothills. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Snow possible in the foothills. Highs in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.
$$
CAZ052-240200-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
small hail in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches.
Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at
high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level
5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the
40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows from the upper 30s to
mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000
feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs from the mid 40s to
lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the upper 30s
to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s
to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at
low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to around 50 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to around 50 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-240200-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
from around 50 at the beaches to the mid to upper 50s inland.
North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s and 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 40s to around 50 at the beaches to the mid 50s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds around 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50
at the beaches to the mid 50s inland. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to
mid 50s at the beaches to the upper 50s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ035-240200-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ036-240200-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
40. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ051-240200-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the evening.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to around
50. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ037-240200-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ038-240200-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers developing. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ550-240200-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in
the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s and 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20
to 30 mph in the evening.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ549-240200-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
ASR
