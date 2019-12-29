CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019

214 FPUS56 KLOX 291115

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

CAZ041-300015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ087-300015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60. East winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ040-300015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs lower

to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-300015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds around 15

mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 15

to 25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-300015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-300015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North to northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-300015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ045-300015-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-300015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. East winds

around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest in the

east. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds

strongest in the east.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-300015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs upper

50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-300015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Snow level 3500

to 4000 feet. Storm total snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A slight

chance of through the day. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-300015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow becoming likely. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet. Lows from the mid

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in

colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet. Storm total snow

accumulation around 2 inches. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 30s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-300015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20

mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ052-300015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

...WINTER WEATHER Advisory IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain or

snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from the

40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Storm total snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-300015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy frost in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at the beaches to the upper 50s inland.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s

at the beaches to around 60 inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 60s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ035-300015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-300015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-300015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ037-300015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-300015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-300015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ549-300015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

315 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

ASR

