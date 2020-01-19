CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

CAZ041-200145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ087-200145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ040-200145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ039-200145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ548-200145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ547-200145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North to northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ046-200145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs lower to mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower 40s colder valleys. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ088-200145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ044-045-200145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ053-054-200145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

East winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows from the upper 30s

and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper

50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-200145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25

mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ052-200145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows from the mid

40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-200145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland. East winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 60s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper

60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. Lows in the

40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland.

CAZ036-200145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows upper30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ037-200145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ051-200145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ038-200145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. East

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ549-200145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows upper40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ550-200145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

313 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

