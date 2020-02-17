CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020
_____
715 FPUS56 KLOX 171130
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
CAZ041-180030-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph from the
Hollywood Hills to Malibu.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 70s inland. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph from
the Hollywood Hills to Malibu.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ040-180030-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
60s.
$$
CAZ547-180030-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local
gusts to 35 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid
30s to around 40 western valley.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ548-180030-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. Local northeast winds 10 to 20 mph through the
foothills in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
70.
$$
CAZ046-180030-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s except around 40 colder valleys. West
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts
to 45 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid to upper 30s
colder valleys.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ044-045-180030-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid 30s to around 40 in the
Ojai Valley. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts
to 35 mph in the morning, shifting to the southwest around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the lower to
mid 30s in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds around 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50 except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ088-180030-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to
40 mph in the morning, shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ053-180030-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations
to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 20s to
lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30
mph, with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
lower 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph in the morning, shifting to the south 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the
mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at
low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper
40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the
mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the
60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-180030-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s to around
40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
lower 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
local gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at
high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the
upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows from the 40s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the
60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-180030-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ039-180030-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North to Northeast winds 15
to 25 mph shifting to the northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph
with local gusts to 35 mph west of Refugio.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph
with local gusts to 35 mph west of Refugio in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds around
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ034-035-180030-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile
or less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around
70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the
beaches to around 70 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ036-180030-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile
or less. Highs around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ052-180030-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at
high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to
mid 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the
upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
around 60 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-180030-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for morning low clouds and fog in
the Salinas Valley. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s
except around 40 in the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ051-180030-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ038-180030-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ087-180030-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ550-180030-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ549-180030-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
330 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
_____
