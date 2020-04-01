CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

833 FPUS56 KLOX 010957

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

CAZ041-012330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ087-012330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ040-012330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ039-012330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30 chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-012330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ547-012330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ046-012330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ088-012330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ044-045-012330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ054-012330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the

upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations.

CAZ053-012330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs from the upper 40s

and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations.

CAZ059-012330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest in the northwest.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest in the northwest.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and a chance

of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ052-012330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the 30s and 40s. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ034-012330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the

upper 60s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid

to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s at

the beaches to around 60 inland. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches

to around 60 inland. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of showers. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.

CAZ035-012330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around

70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

60s to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ036-012330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ037-012330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ051-012330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20

mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 10

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ038-012330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ549-012330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ550-012330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

257 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35

mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

