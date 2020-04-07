CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 6, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

CAZ041-072330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

CAZ087-072330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ040-072330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ039-072330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ548-072330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers developing. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ547-072330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ088-072330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ045-072330-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ044-072330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ046-072330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ054-072330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around 3 inches. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation around 3 inches. Lows

from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet.

Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs from the mid 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet

increasing to 6000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Storm

total snow accumulation around 14 inches. Highs from the mid 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows from the

upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40

in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations.

CAZ053-072330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches.

Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation

around 2 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet.

Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows from the mid 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet

increasing to 6500 feet. Storm total snow accumulation around 9

inches. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s

at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-072330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers developing and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers developing. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ052-072330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2

inches. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet

increasing to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the

morning. Storm total snow accumulation around 3 inches. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid

40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows from

the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40

in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

CAZ034-072330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to

the lower 60s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ035-072330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ036-072330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ051-072330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ037-072330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

CAZ038-072330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers developing. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

CAZ549-072330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ550-072330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

256 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

