CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

CAZ041-260030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

to lower 90s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-260030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-260030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the 80s to lower 90s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ039-260030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except in the 70s cooler beaches.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper

60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the

upper 60s cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ548-260030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-260030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-260030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-260030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-260030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 20

mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

to upper 80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

CAZ059-260030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ054-260030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 70s and 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at

high elevations. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid

70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at

high elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s to around 70 at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-260030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s

at high elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid

70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at

high elevations. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-260030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at

high elevations. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid

70s to around 80 at low elevations to around 70 at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-260030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-260030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ037-260030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ051-260030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ038-260030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ549-260030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the mid 70s to around 80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-260030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 20

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

