CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
CAZ041-102330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches
to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s
to around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.
Patchy morning drizzle. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the
morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to
around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
CAZ040-102330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s to around
70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the
morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning
and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
CAZ039-102330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s
to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in
the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
CAZ044-102330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog with drizzle. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in
the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ045-102330-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog with drizzle. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s and
70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
CAZ547-102330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog
with drizzle. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ548-102330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and
fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ088-102330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning
then sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and
night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ046-102330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog with drizzle after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the morning and
night, otherwise partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy
fog after midnight. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
CAZ059-102330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to
45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and
night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
CAZ054-102330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper
40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog on the
coastal slopes and drizzle in the morning. Highs from the upper
60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at
high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s
to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
lower 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and
night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Lows
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to
the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
CAZ053-102330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog with
drizzle. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to
the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s
to mid 50s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from
the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around
40 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning and
night, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Lows
from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper
40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at
low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
CAZ052-102330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to around 70 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to
mid 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to
upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at
high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at
high elevations. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s
in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning and
night, otherwise clear. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to
the 60s at high elevations. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s
to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at
low elevations to around 70 at high elevations.
CAZ034-102330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to
the lower 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to
around 70 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper
60s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in
the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to
the lower to mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid
70s to around 80 inland.
CAZ035-102330-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s
to mid 70s inland.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around
70 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to
the upper 60s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid
to upper 70s inland.
CAZ036-102330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid
70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ037-102330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning in the Salinas Valley. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight, mainly in the Salinas Valley. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ051-102330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid
70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at
low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ038-102330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning and
night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ087-102330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the
morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ550-102330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 60s
near the coast to the lower 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning
and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near
the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
CAZ549-102330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
236 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from around 60 near the
coast to the mid to upper 60s interior.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.
Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s
interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning
and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s.
