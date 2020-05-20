CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020
_____
342 FPUS56 KLOX 200949
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
CAZ041-202330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to
the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the
lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around
80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower
to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper
70s and 80s inland.
$$
CAZ040-202330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid
70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ547-202330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ548-202330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ046-202330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to
around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
$$
CAZ044-045-202330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the
mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to
mid 80s nearest the coast.
$$
CAZ088-202330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ053-202330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper
40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid
80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-202330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-202330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ039-202330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of North
winds around 15 mph shifting to the west to northwest 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of
northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Areas of north
winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to
35 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west to northwest 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler
beaches.
$$
CAZ034-035-202330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower
to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches after midnight. Fog locally dense with
visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one
quarter mile or less. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the
mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the
70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to
mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper
70s to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to
around 90 inland.
$$
CAZ036-202330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ052-202330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations
to the 60s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to
the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to around 70 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at
low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to
the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid
50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at
low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-202330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s and 90s.
$$
CAZ051-202330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ038-202330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ087-202330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one
quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast
to the upper 70s interior.
$$
CAZ550-202330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to
the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. West
winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper
70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s
near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
$$
CAZ549-202330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower
70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to
the lower to mid 70s interior.
$$
Hall
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather