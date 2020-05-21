CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

579 FPUS56 KLOX 210933

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

CAZ041-212345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ087-212345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

CAZ040-212345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches

to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

CAZ039-212345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph becoming

north around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

north winds around 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s

except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches.

CAZ548-212345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ547-212345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ088-212345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ045-212345-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ044-212345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s

except around 80 nearest the coast.

CAZ046-212345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except

the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

CAZ054-212345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-212345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ059-212345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

CAZ052-212345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at

high elevations. Areas of north to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of north winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Areas

of northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 90 at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to

lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ034-212345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower

80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

CAZ035-212345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland. North winds around 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to

30 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the evening decreasing

to around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35

mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

CAZ036-212345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ051-212345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ037-212345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog in

the Salinas Valley. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ038-212345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ550-212345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near

the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near

the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

CAZ549-212345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

233 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near

the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the

coast to the lower 70s interior.

