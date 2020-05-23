CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020

219 FPUS56 KLOX 231052

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

CAZ041-232330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing to the coast in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the lower

70s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ087-232330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

near the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ040-232330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing to the coast in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

CAZ039-232330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Local northwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Strongest west of Refugio.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West to

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower 70s cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except

around 70 cooler beaches.

CAZ548-232330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

CAZ547-232330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog early, than mostly sunny. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the hills.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

CAZ044-045-232330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80 except around 70 nearest the coast.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s

except the upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to around 90.

CAZ088-232330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

90.

CAZ046-232330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s

except around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ053-054-232330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, except low clouds across coastal slopes in the

morning. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest through

the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ059-232330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

lower to mid 60s in the hills. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ034-035-232330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to

lower 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower

80s inland.

CAZ036-232330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ052-232330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations

to around 70 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 35 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high

elevations.

CAZ038-232330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ051-232330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

CAZ037-232330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s except the lower 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to

100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ550-232330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near

the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to around 80 interior.

CAZ549-232330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

