CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

CAZ041-290015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ087-290015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ040-290015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

CAZ039-290015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ548-290015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ547-290015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 80s to around 90. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ088-290015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny...except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ045-290015-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around 70

nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the 70s to

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ044-290015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the lower to mid 70s

nearest the coast. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70

nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 70s nearest the

coast.

CAZ046-290015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ054-290015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with

Gusts to 40 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower

to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-290015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. patchy fog after midnight. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to

lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid

70s at high elevations.

CAZ059-290015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

CAZ052-290015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 60s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to

around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s

at high elevations.

CAZ034-290015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s to lower 80s inland.

CAZ035-290015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland. South winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

CAZ036-290015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ051-290015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

80s to around 90 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper

60s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ037-290015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 102. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ038-290015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ550-290015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and densefog. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid

70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid

70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid to upper 70s interior.

CAZ549-290015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

321 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and densefog. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from around 60 near

the coast to around 70 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

