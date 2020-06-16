CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 15, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds

near 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. South winds

near 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

near 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. South winds

near 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows near 60. Highs from near 70

at the beaches to near 80 inland.

CAZ087-170030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to

near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

near 60. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ040-170030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds near 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds

near 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

Southwest winds near 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

from near 70 at the beaches to near 80 inland.

CAZ039-170030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear...except for patchy late night low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny...except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds

near 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to near 80 except the mid 60s to near 70 cooler beaches.

CAZ548-170030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to near 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows near 60. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows near 60. Highs

near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows near 60. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ547-170030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. South winds near 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to near 60. South winds near 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near60. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

near 60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to near 90.

CAZ088-170030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ045-170030-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to near 80. Southwest winds near 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds near 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to near 80. Southwest winds near 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds near 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80. South winds near

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to near 60. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ044-170030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds near 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s nearest the

coast. Southwest winds near 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s

to mid 70s nearest the coast. South winds near 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s nearest the

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 70s nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to near 60. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the lower to

mid 70s nearest the coast.

CAZ046-170030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near60.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ054-170030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast late.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. Local

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

near 60. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s to near 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-170030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to near 70 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

50s to near 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to near 50 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s to near 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to near 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ059-170030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to near 90. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near60.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs 82 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs 92 to 102.

CAZ052-170030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from near 80 at low elevations to the upper

60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid to

upper 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to near 80 at high

elevations. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to near 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ034-170030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s to near 80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. North winds near15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds near 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to near 80 inland. Southwest winds near 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s to near 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

near 60. Highs from the mid 60s to near 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

CAZ035-170030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s to lower 80s inland. West winds near 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds near 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds near 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

near 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs from the mid 60s to near 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

CAZ036-170030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds near 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15

to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

near 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds near 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

near 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

near 60. Highs in the 80s to near 90.

CAZ051-170030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near60.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to near 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs from the mid 80s to near 90 at low elevations

to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ037-170030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds

near 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds near 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds near 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to near 60.

Northwest winds near 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds near

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ038-170030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds near 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

near 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds near 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North winds near 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90. North winds

near 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ550-170030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to near 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to

near 80 interior.

CAZ549-170030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

338 AM PDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from

near 60 near the coast to near 70 interior.

