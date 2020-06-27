CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2020

_____

721 FPUS56 KLOX 271021

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

CAZ041-280015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and areas of drizzle

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-280015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and areas of drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-280015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-280015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ548-280015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and areas of

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and a slight chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-280015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

areas of drizzle and a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ046-280015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-280015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

areas of drizzle and a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ088-280015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25

mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

areas of drizzle and a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ059-280015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 104. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ054-280015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Local

northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and areas of drizzle after

midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and a slight chance

of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

mid 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-280015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-280015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around

70 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-280015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

around 70 inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ036-280015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ037-280015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20

to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15

to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ051-280015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20

to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to around 70 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-280015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ549-280015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ550-280015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather