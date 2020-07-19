CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
_____
320 FPUS56 KLOX 192115
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
CAZ041-201130-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around
70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows around
60.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid
60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around
80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around
70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ040-201130-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid
60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid
60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid
60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around
70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ547-201130-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ548-201130-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ046-201130-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog on
the lower coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s
and 60s except the upper 40s to mid 50s colder valleys. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog along the lower coastal
slopes in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the lower to mid 50s colder
valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the upper 40s to mid 50s
colder valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-201130-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around
80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around
80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ088-201130-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
CAZ053-201130-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-201130-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-201130-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower to mid
70s in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ039-201130-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
around 60 in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local
gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Winds strongest west of Goleta.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
eastern beaches in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s
except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25
mph after midnight. Winds strongest west of Goleta.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around
70 cooler beaches. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the
hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ034-035-201130-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around
80 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and
70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ036-201130-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the
coast. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ052-201130-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph,
strongest in the western Santa Ynez Range.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, strongest in the western
Santa Ynez Range.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph,
strongest in the western Santa Ynez Range.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-201130-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear except for low clouds and fog in the Salinas
Valley after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s
except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid
60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ051-201130-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-201130-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ087-201130-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the 50s to lower 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of west
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.
$$
CAZ550-201130-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to
around 80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to
around 80 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to
around 80 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to
lower 80s interior.
$$
CAZ549-201130-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
215 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
$$
MW
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather