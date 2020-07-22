CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
_____
232 FPUS56 KLOX 222117
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
CAZ041-231345-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early
spreading inland. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid
80s inland.
$$
CAZ087-231345-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early
spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
$$
CAZ040-231345-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ039-231345-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ044-045-231345-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s nearest the coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s nearest
the coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s nearest
the coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to
around 80 nearest the coast.
$$
CAZ547-231345-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ548-231345-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ046-231345-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s coastal slopes and
higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 80s except the mid 70s coastal slopes and higher
peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s except the mid 70s coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
$$
CAZ088-231345-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ054-231345-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-231345-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
$$
CAZ053-231345-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations
to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-231345-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ051-231345-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-231345-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early
spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around
80 inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around
80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early
spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around
80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower
80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-231345-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ037-231345-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear except for low clouds and fog in the Salinas
Valley after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for areas of morning low clouds and
fog in the Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s in
the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid
60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 100.
$$
CAZ038-231345-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ549-231345-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
$$
CAZ550-231345-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper
70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to
around 80 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to
around 80 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to
around 80 interior.
$$
Thompson
_____
