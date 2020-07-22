CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

232 FPUS56 KLOX 222117

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

CAZ041-231345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland.

CAZ087-231345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

CAZ040-231345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ039-231345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ044-045-231345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s nearest

the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s nearest

the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast.

CAZ547-231345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ548-231345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ046-231345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s except the mid 70s coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s except the mid 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

CAZ088-231345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ054-231345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ059-231345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

CAZ053-231345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ052-231345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ051-231345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-231345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around

80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower

80s inland.

CAZ036-231345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ037-231345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear except for low clouds and fog in the Salinas

Valley after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for areas of morning low clouds and

fog in the Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s in

the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 100.

CAZ038-231345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ549-231345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

CAZ550-231345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

217 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

Thompson

