CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

CAZ041-120030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s

to around 90 inland. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s

to lower 90s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from around 80 at

the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches

to 92 to 100 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from around 80 at

the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ087-120030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to

around 90 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid 70s

to around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s near the

coast to the mid 80s to mid 90s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the upper

70s to mid 80s near the coast to the upper 80s to mid 90s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ040-120030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid to

upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to around 90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid to

upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ039-120030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the

upper 60s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 80s except

the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

mid 70s to around 80 cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper

70s cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ548-120030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-120030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ046-120030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except

the mid to upper 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102 except around 90 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except

the mid to upper 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

the upper 70s to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-120030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ088-120030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs lower to mid 90s. Southwest afternoon winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 101.

$$

CAZ059-120030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 107.

$$

CAZ054-120030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper

70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from 94 to 103 at

low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 70s to around 80

at low elevations to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 70s to around

80 at low elevations to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at

low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-120030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at

low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 105 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from 98 to 108 at

low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-120030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at

low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations

to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 105 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 70s at low

elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from 97 to 107 at

low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-120030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches

to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the upper

60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

$$

CAZ036-120030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 80s

to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ037-120030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid

to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the lower 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 90 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 96 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 105.

$$

CAZ051-120030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at

high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at

low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 100 to 108 at low elevations to the

90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from 102 to 110

at low elevations to 93 to 100 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 99 to 105 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 90s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-120030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 100 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 105.

$$

CAZ549-120030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s

to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

70s to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from around 70

near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

the upper 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-120030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

323 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the upper

60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the 70s near

the coast to the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the 80s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

