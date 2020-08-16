CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020

_____

904 FPUS56 KLOX 160958

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

CAZ041-170100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s to around 90 inland. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the

mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 70s to mid 80s at the beaches to the upper 80s and 90s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 80 at the beaches to the lower to mid 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

the beaches to around 90 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ087-170100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near

the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid

80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower

to mid 80s near the coast to the lower to mid 90s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 80s near the coast to the lower to mid 90s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 80 near the coast to

around 90 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near

the coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to

upper 80s interior.

$$

CAZ040-170100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Southeast winds around 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around

90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ039-170100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s

except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the mid to upper 70s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper

70s cooler beaches. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80 cooler beaches. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

around 80 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

to upper 70s cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid

70s cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ548-170100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-170100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except

the mid to upper 70s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 99 to

109. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ088-170100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 105. South winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 106 to

109. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 100.

$$

CAZ045-170100-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 95 to

107. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ044-170100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. South winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 103. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 95 to

107. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105 except the mid 80s to around

90 nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104 except the mid to upper 80s

nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101 except the lower to mid

80s nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s

except the upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ046-170100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

the mid to upper 60s colder valleys.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except

the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 95 to

104 except the mid 80s to around 90 coastal slopes and higher

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102 except the mid 80s to around

90 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid to

upper 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except

the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ054-170100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 95 to 102 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the mid 70s to lower 80s

at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from 97 to 106 at low elevations to the upper 80s

to mid 90s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 100 to 109 at low

elevations to the 90s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to

the lower 70s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

from 97 to 106 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the mid 70s to around 80

at low elevations to the lower 70s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 70s

at low elevations to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-170100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs from 95 to

103 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to

the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from 97 to 105 at low elevations to the upper 80s

to mid 90s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 98 to 108 at low

elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

from 97 to 106 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-170100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 100 to 110. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 111. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101 to 110. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

CAZ052-170100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from 97 to 107 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the mid 70s to lower 80s

at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 97 to 107 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 104 to 114 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 90s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs from 99 to 109 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 104 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 90s at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-170100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at

the beaches to 90 to 100 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

the beaches to 90 to 100 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at the beaches to 95 to 105 inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at the beaches to 92 to 102 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches

to the 80s to lower 90s inland.

$$

CAZ035-170100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs from the 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the

upper 80s and 90s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 70s at the beaches to 92 to 102 inland. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 70s at the beaches to 90 to 100 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches

to the 80s to around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ036-170100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s except the mid to upper

70s in the hills. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 98 to

108. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ051-170100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from 101 to 109 at low elevations to 92 to

100 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 105 to 112 at low

elevations to 96 to 103 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

107 to 115 at low elevations to 98 to 105 at high elevations.

North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 105 to 112 at low elevations to 97

to 103 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 100 to 107 at low elevations to the

90s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 98 to 104 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 90s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 70s at low

elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-170100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 107. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except

the mid 70s to around 80 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 109. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 101 to

113. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ038-170100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 110.

North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds around 15

mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 111. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 103 to

115. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 102.

$$

CAZ550-170100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s

near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except

the lower to mid 70s across the interior.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 80 near the coast to the lower to mid 90s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the

upper 80s to mid 90s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the

coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to

around 90 interior.

$$

CAZ549-170100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

258 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

the upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20

to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80

interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather