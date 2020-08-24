CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
CAZ041-241330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to
mid 90s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the beaches to the mid 80s to
mid 90s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to
lower 90s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around
90 inland.
CAZ087-241330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s
interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper
80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the
morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 70s to
around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior. Lows in the mid
60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning
and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 70s to around
80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior. Lows in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
CAZ040-241330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to
mid 80s inland.
CAZ039-241330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s cooler beaches.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler
beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s and
80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. Lows in the 50s
to around 60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler
beaches.
CAZ548-241330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ547-241330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104.
Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the hills.
CAZ046-241330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 60s to mid 70s except the lower to mid 60s colder
valleys.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the
lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s
except the lower to mid 60s colder valleys. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to
100 except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except the lower to mid 60s
colder valleys.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to
around 70 except the mid 50s to around 60 colder valleys. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
CAZ044-045-241330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the hills.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows
in the mid 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the hills.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ088-241330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
Updated
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
CAZ059-241330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
Updated
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to
around 70. Highs 90 to 100.
CAZ054-241330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
Updated
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to
the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from 90 to
100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high
elevations. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations
to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s
to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
CAZ053-241330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
Updated
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from 90 to
100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations
to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper
50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
CAZ052-241330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
Updated
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows from
around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from
91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s
to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
CAZ034-035-241330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
Updated
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, mainly San Luis Obispo
County. Smoky. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around
90 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and
80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and
80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to lower
90s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around
90 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around
90 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and
80s inland.
CAZ036-241330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
UPdated
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to
100. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ037-241330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
UPdated
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Smoky. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the
lower 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 100. Lows
in the 50s to lower 60s except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the
Carrizo Plain.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
around 60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ051-241330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
Updated
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Smoky. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from 91 to
100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from 94 to
102 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations
to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high
elevations.
CAZ038-241330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
Updated
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows
in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs 91 to 100.
CAZ549-241330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the
lower 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to
around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ550-241330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the
mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the
80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s
to mid 80s interior.
Gomberg/Sirard
