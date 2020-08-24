CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

423 FPUS56 KLOX 240205

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

CAZ041-241330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to

mid 90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

mid 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to

lower 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

CAZ087-241330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper

80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 70s to

around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior. Lows in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 70s to around

80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

CAZ040-241330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland.

CAZ039-241330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s cooler beaches.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler

beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s and

80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. Lows in the 50s

to around 60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler

beaches.

CAZ548-241330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ547-241330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the hills.

CAZ046-241330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 60s to mid 70s except the lower to mid 60s colder

valleys.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s

except the lower to mid 60s colder valleys. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to

100 except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except the lower to mid 60s

colder valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70 except the mid 50s to around 60 colder valleys. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

CAZ044-045-241330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the hills.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the hills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ088-241330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Updated

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ059-241330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Updated

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ054-241330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Updated

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to

the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from 90 to

100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s

to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-241330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Updated

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from 90 to

100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ052-241330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Updated

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows from

around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from

91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-241330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Updated

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, mainly San Luis Obispo

County. Smoky. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to lower

90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland.

CAZ036-241330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

UPdated

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to

100. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ037-241330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

UPdated

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Smoky. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the

lower 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 100. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the

Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ051-241330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Updated

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Smoky. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from 91 to

100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from 94 to

102 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations.

CAZ038-241330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

700 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Updated

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs 91 to 100.

CAZ549-241330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ550-241330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

201 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the

mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s

to mid 80s interior.

Gomberg/Sirard

