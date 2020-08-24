CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

307 FPUS56 KLOX 242124

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

CAZ041-251130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to

mid 90s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid

90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ040-251130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid

80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ547-251130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ548-251130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ046-251130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

CAZ044-045-251130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the lower to mid

80s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s

nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s

nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around

80 nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s

to around 80 nearest the coast.

CAZ088-251130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ053-251130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ054-251130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ059-251130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ039-251130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid to upper

60s in the hills. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s cooler beaches.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid

to upper 60s in the hills. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s cooler

beaches. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s

cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper

60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler

beaches.

CAZ034-035-251130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

CAZ036-251130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ052-251130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ037-251130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs 82 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ051-251130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-251130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ087-251130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper

80s interior. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 60s to around 70. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior. Areas of

west winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of west winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around

80 near the coast to around 90 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

CAZ550-251130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper

60s to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s interior.

CAZ549-251130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around

70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

$$

