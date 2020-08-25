CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
867 FPUS56 KLOX 252107
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
CAZ041-261130-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to
mid 90s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to
mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower
90s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ040-261130-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
around 60.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around
70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid
60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around
80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
$$
CAZ547-261130-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
South winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ548-261130-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ046-261130-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except
the upper 50s to mid 60s colder valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s
except the lower to mid 60s colder valleys. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to around 90 except the upper 70s coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and higher
peaks.
$$
CAZ044-045-261130-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s
nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around
80 nearest the coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around
80 nearest the coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s nearest the
coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ088-261130-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ053-261130-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys
and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-261130-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder
valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 30
mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-261130-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the
lower to mid 70s in the hills. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower
to mid 70s in the hills. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ039-261130-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s
cooler beaches. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler
beaches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler
beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler
beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around
70 cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ034-035-261130-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
upper 70s and 80s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-261130-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy low clouds and dense fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except patchy low clouds and dense fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ052-261130-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder
valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the upper 70s
to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the
mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to
the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid
50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to
around 80 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-261130-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ051-261130-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower
70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder
valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder
valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations
to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-261130-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. North winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
$$
CAZ087-261130-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in
the 60s to around 70. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s
interior.
$$
CAZ550-261130-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the mid to upper 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid
80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the 80s interior.
$$
CAZ549-261130-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
207 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper
70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to
the mid to upper 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to
around 80 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper
70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
$$
MW
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather