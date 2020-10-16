CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

CAZ041-170045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to

93 to 100 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ087-170045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast to

the lower to mid 90s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 70s

to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80

interior.

CAZ040-170045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to

the mid to upper 90s inland. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

CAZ039-170045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the upper

70s to mid 80s cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ548-170045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

CAZ547-170045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. North to northeast winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ046-170045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102. North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except

the mid 50s to around 60 colder valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ044-045-170045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ088-170045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ059-170045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

60s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60

except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ054-170045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-170045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high

elevations.

CAZ052-170045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 90s at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. East winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at

low elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at

low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-170045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid

80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland.

CAZ036-170045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s.

CAZ037-170045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s to around 60 except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo

Plain.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

CAZ051-170045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper

50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90

at low elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ038-170045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s

to around 60. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ549-170045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

CAZ550-170045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to around

90 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

