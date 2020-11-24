CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

CAZ041-250115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s

at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

CAZ087-250115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ040-250115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ039-250115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower 50s in the hills. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ548-250115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s.

CAZ547-250115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to around 50. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ088-250115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15

to 25 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ045-250115-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ044-250115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ046-250115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s except the upper 30s to mid 40s colder

valleys. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the lower to mid

40s colder valleys.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ054-250115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s

to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations.

CAZ053-250115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the

20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25

mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to around 50 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s

to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ059-250115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 50s to around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s except the mid 30s to around 40 in the hills.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s except around 40 in

the hills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ052-250115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s

to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ034-250115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s at the beaches to the

mid 60s inland. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s at the beaches

to the mid 60s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ035-250115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

the upper 60s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from around

60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

CAZ036-250115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ051-250115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50

at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ037-250115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ038-250115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ550-250115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the

upper 60s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to

the upper 60s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near

the coast to around 70 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

CAZ549-250115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

313 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

