CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 13, 2020

_____

043 FPUS56 KLOX 141041

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

CAZ041-150045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain early in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to around 50. From Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, areas

of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35

mph shifting to the north to northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. From Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, areas

of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ087-150045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain early in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

around 60. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas

of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-150045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A 20

percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ039-150045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A 20

percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Below passes and canyons, areas of northwest to north

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Below

passes and canyons, areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40

mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except the lower 50s in the hills. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ548-150045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain early in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ547-150045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A 20

percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning shifting to

the north 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas

of north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40

mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to around 50 except around 40 western valley. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ088-150045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A 20

percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Areas of north winds increasing to 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Areas of

north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

northeast late.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ045-150045-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A 20

percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ044-150045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A 20

percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ046-150045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A 20 percent

chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning becoming

north 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys. Areas of north to northeast

winds increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph late.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ054-150045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow,

mainly in the morning. Little to no snow accumulation. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph. Local gusts to 60 mph possible in favored

locations. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after

midnight. Local gusts to 60 mph possible in favored locations.

Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Lows

from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to

upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-150045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely early in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation 1 inch or less. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs

from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations. Areas of borth winds 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph. Local gusts to 60 mph possible in favored

locations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north to northeast

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas

of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Areas

of north to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the

mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain and snow. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-150045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A slight chance

of rain in the morning, mainly west of Highway 14. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Areas of

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the

hills.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s except the mid to

upper 30s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ052-150045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly to nostly cloudy in the morning then partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north to northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 50s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-150045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to the upper 60s inland. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at

the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s except the mid to upper 40s in the hills.

$$

CAZ035-150045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain early in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting

to the north 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Areas

of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to 35 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, becoming

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the mid 60s to around 70 inland. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-150045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ051-150045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-150045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Areas

of frost after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper

40s to around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and fog after

midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower 40s in

the Carrizo Plain. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of

frost and fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower 40s in the

Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-150045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog in the morning. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Areas

of frost and fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of

frost and fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s to around 40. East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ550-150045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to around 70 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the

upper 60s interior.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near

the coast to around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-150045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

241 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather