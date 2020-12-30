CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

_____

839 FPUS56 KLOX 301100

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

CAZ041-310100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

$$

CAZ087-310100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-310100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

$$

CAZ039-310100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s to around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Below passes

and canyons north winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-310100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-310100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-310100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ045-310100-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ044-310100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy frost in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ046-310100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s except around

40 colder valleys. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower 40s colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-310100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. North winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5

Corridor.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of rain or snow. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-310100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-310100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 20s and 30s. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s except

the mid to upper 30s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ052-310100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations

to the 40s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ034-310100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain. Highs from the mid

50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ035-310100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy frost in

the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches

to the mid 60s inland. Northwest afternoon winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-310100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy frost in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ051-310100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ037-310100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Areas of frost in the morning. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows upper 20s and 30s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ038-310100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ550-310100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

$$

CAZ549-310100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

ASR

