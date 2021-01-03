CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021

_____

470 FPUS56 KLOX 031111

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

CAZ041-040115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70. Local northeast winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-040115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-040115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ039-040115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the lower

to mid 50s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50

except the lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

$$

CAZ548-040115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid

40s to around 50. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ547-040115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

around 40 western valley.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ088-040115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ045-040115-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Lows in

the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ044-040115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to

around 50 except around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ046-040115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ054-040115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-040115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulations. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s

to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Lows

from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ059-040115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s and 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s

except the lower 40s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ035-040115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 60s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in

the hills.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.

$$

CAZ034-040115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-040115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ038-040115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ037-040115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the 30s except the mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ052-040115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the

mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s

in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60

at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s

to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ051-040115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-550-040115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

311 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

ASR

