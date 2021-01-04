CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 3, 2021 _____ 683 FPUS56 KLOX 041117 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 CAZ041-050115- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ087-050115- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ040-050115- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ039-050115- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the lower to mid 50s in the hills. North winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s in the hills. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s in the hills. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ548-050115- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ547-050115- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except around 40 western valley. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ088-050115- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ045-050115- Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. $$ CAZ044-050115- Ventura County Interior Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except around 40 in the Ojai Valley. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50 except around 40 in the Ojai Valley. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ046-050115- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. North winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ054-050115- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-050115- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-050115- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s and 30s. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 20s to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ052-050115- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ034-050115- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, and San Simeon 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY... ...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Low clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy in the night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. $$ CAZ035-050115- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY... ...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. Below passes and canyons, areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy in the night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. $$ CAZ036-050115- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ051-050115- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ037-050115- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ038-050115- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ550-050115- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s. $$ CAZ549-050115- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 317 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.