CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 28, 2021

_____

886 FPUS56 KLOX 291125

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

CAZ041-300130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-300130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 50s. Areas of southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ040-300130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. West winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. East winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-300130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s and 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-300130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-300130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to around 40. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-300130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ045-300130-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ044-300130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-300130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-300130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

New snow accumulation around 8 inches above 6000 feet. Storm

total snow 1 to 3 feet. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs from

the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the 30s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in

colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s

to lower 50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid

20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain or snow. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows from the

mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around

30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-300130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

New snow accumulation 4 to 8 inches above 6000 feet. Storm total

snow 1 to 3 feet. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs from the 40s

to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations

to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows from the

30s to around 40 at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-300130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around 2

inches. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs in the 40s to around

50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

and 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ052-300130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

New snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches above 6000 feet. Storm total

snow 1 to 2 feet. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs from the

mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50

at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20

mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to

mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-300130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 60s inland.

$$

CAZ035-300130-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s. North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ036-300130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to around 40. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-300130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet in the

morning. Highs in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ037-300130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ038-300130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ550-300130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-300130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

325 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

