CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 22, 2021

762 FPUS56 KLOX 231144

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

CAZ041-240045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph becoming northeast 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph between Pacific Palisades to Leo Carrillo

including Malibu after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Below passes

and canyons between Pacific Palisades and Leo Carrillo including

Malibu, Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

morning, diminishing some in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ040-240045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 15 mph becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-240045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph after midnight. Isolated gusts to 55 mph in the

foothills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Local gusts to 55 mph in the

foothills in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ548-240045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Local

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 in the

foothills mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 across the foothills in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ046-240045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming northeast 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight. Local gusts to 60

mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25

mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-240045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming northeast 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight. Local gusts to 55 mph

in the foothills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Local gusts to 55 mph in the

foothills in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-240045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming northeast 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 55 mph after midnight. Local gusts to 60 mph possible.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Local gusts to 60 mph in the

morning. Winds decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the late afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ053-240045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Local

gusts to 55 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Local gusts to

55 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-240045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph increasing to northeast 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 55 mph after midnight. Local gusts to 65 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph Local gusts to

60 mph in the morning. Winds then decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-240045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ039-240045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph late in the

afternoon. West of Refugio.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

Strongest in the hills of Montecito.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ034-035-240045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Local

northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Local

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast around

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the

beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-240045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ052-240045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-240045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ051-240045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-240045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-240045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ550-240045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-240045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

344 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CK

