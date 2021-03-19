CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 18, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest on

the west side and over the higher terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Areas

of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Winds strongest on

the west side and over the higher terrain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70 except the

upper 50s cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s except around 60 cooler beaches. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to around 70. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50 except the

upper 30s in the Ojai Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around

50. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s. North winds 10

to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except around

40 colder valleys.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers near Kern County.

Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A slight

chance of showers near Kern county in the morning. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows from the

upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s

in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet

in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs from the mid 50s to

lower 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25

mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. West winds 20

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from

the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500

feet. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from around 60 at

the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the north 15

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches

to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 50s to

around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s. North winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

306 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

