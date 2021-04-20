CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 19, 2021 _____ 897 FPUS56 KLOX 200950 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 CAZ041-202345- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of drizzle or light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of drizzle or light rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of drizzle or light rain in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ040-202345- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of drizzle or light rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ547-202345- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of drizzle or light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of drizzle or light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of drizzle or light rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ548-202345- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear early then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of drizzle or light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of drizzle or light rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle or light rain in the evening, then a chance of drizzle or light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle or light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of drizzle or light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CAZ046-202345- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of drizzle or light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of drizzle or light rain in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of drizzle or light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of drizzle or light rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ044-045-202345- Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper 60s nearest the coast. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of drizzle or light rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ088-202345- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of drizzle or light rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ053-202345- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear except Mostly cloud with patchy fog and drizzle along the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning along the coastal slopes. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. $$ CAZ054-202345- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog on the coastal slopes after midnight. A slight chance of light rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy low clouds and fog on the coastal slopes. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet increasing to 7000 to 7500 feet. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-202345- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ039-202345- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph becoming north around 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of drizzle or light rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ034-035-202345- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West to northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ036-202345- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ052-202345- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Areas of north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph early then diminishing and shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog with drizzle after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle or light rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ037-202345- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the Salinas Valley. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ051-202345- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ038-202345- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of drizzle or light rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ087-202345- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ550-202345- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the upper 60s to mid 70s interior. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s interior. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper 60s interior. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ549-202345- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 250 AM PDT Tue Apr 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.