CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 9, 2021 _____ 565 FPUS56 KLOX 101000 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 CAZ041-110015- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches each afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches each afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ040-110015- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches each afternoon and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches each afternoon and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ039-110015- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s except around 60 cooler beaches. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except the mid 50s to around 60 cooler beaches. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches each afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ087-110015- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches each afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ044-110015- Ventura County Interior Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ045-110015- Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 nearest the coast. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ547-110015- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog , otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog , otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ548-110015- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog , otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and fog , otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ088-110015- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the 80s to around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog , otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog , otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ CAZ046-110015- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper 60s coastal slopes and higher peaks. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 coastal slopes and higher peaks. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY..Night through morning low clouds and fog , otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ059-110015- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. $$ CAZ054-110015- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog on the northern slopes. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-110015- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog on the northern slopes. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. $$ CAZ052-110015- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. $$ CAZ034-110015- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, and San Simeon 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s to lower 70s inland. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to mid 70s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to mid 70s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches each afternoon and fog. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and 70s inland. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches each afternoon and fog. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. $$ CAZ035-110015- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and 70s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and 70s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches each afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and 70s inland. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches each afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s to lower 70s inland. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. $$ CAZ036-110015- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog , otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog , otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ037-110015- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ051-110015- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. $$ CAZ038-110015- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ CAZ550-110015- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ549-110015- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 300 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s interior. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ ASR www.weather.gov/losangeles _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather