CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

400 FPUS56 KLOX 091008

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

CAZ041-100015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

$$

CAZ087-100015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around

70. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of west winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ040-100015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ039-100015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s except the

lower to mid 60s cooler beaches. Areas of northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning and in the

afternoon western portion, otherwise southwest to west 15 to 25

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the mid 60s cooler

beaches. Areas of north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

shifting to the west to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Areas of northwest

to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to

upper 60s cooler beaches. Areas of northwest to north winds 25 to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around

70 cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s to around

80 except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ548-100015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-100015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

around 90. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ088-100015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

CAZ045-100015-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds 10

to 20 with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ044-100015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower

to mid 70s nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the lower to mid

70s nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to

upper 70s nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ046-100015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except

the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ054-100015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s to around 70 at

high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming northwest

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight. Winds strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the morning.

Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs from the mid 80s to lower

90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-100015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the 70s

to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high

elevations. North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the 80s to lower

90s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Lows from

the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid 80s to

mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-100015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

southwest 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s to 103,

except in the mid 80s to lower 90s foothills. Lows in the upper

50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ052-100015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

shifting to the north to northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-100015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the

70s to around 80 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise patchy low clouds. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ035-100015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the mid to upper

60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches to

the upper 60s and 70s inland. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

the upper 60s and 70s inland. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-100015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ051-100015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-100015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ038-100015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s and

80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ550-100015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ549-100015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

308 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 50s near the coast to the mid 60s

interior. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from around 60 near the

coast to around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

Hall

