CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 27, 2021

_____

785 FPUS56 KLOX 281017

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

CAZ041-290015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland. South afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-290015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

70s near the coast to the 80s to around 90 interior.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 20

percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-290015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 20

percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ039-290015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler

beaches. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-290015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-290015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ088-290015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ045-290015-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s

nearest the coast. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ044-290015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105 except the lower to mid 80s

nearest the coast. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to

upper 70s nearest the coast. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to around

90 except the lower to mid 70s nearest the coast. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the lower to mid 70s

nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

lower to mid 70s nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 70s nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s

except the lower to mid 70s nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ046-290015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ054-290015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 99 to 109 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to around 80 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-290015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 99 to 109 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around

90 at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper

80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at

high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid

90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-290015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 113. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

CAZ052-290015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-290015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 80s to

mid 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ035-290015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s

inland. North winds around 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower

80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ036-290015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs 94 to 103

except around 90 nearest the coast. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ051-290015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid

50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s

at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around

80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-290015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 111. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower to mid

70s in the Carrizo Plain. North winds around 15 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to upper

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ038-290015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ550-290015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around

70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper

70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ549-290015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

317 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 60s.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather