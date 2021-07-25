CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 24, 2021

518 FPUS56 KLOX 251036

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

CAZ041-252330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper

70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-252330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ040-252330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid

70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ039-252330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower 60s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around

70 cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper

60s cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler

beaches.

$$

CAZ548-252330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ547-252330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 80s to around 90. South winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ044-045-252330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest

the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s

to around 80 nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the

coast.

$$

CAZ088-252330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ046-252330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid 70s coastal

slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s

to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ054-252330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to around

90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high

elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 60s to around 70. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 70s to mid

80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to

the lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-252330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to lower

90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 70s to mid

80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

90 to 100 at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-252330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100.

$$

CAZ034-035-252330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches

to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to

the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches

in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-252330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the 80s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to

mid 80s nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest

the coast.

$$

CAZ052-252330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at

low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid

80s at low elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to

the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s

to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-252330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ051-252330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to around 80 at

high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-252330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s to around 60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the

Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo

Plain.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 85 to

100.

$$

CAZ549-252330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to around

70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ550-252330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

336 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the

upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

$$

CK

