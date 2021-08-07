CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 6, 2021

715 FPUS56 KLOX 071024

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

CAZ041-080015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

CAZ087-080015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid to

upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

CAZ040-080015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

CAZ039-080015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

CAZ548-080015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ547-080015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s

to around 70. Highs 91 to 101.

CAZ046-080015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to

upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100 except

the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Lows in

the 60s.

CAZ044-045-080015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

70s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s except the mid to upper 70s nearest the coast. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s

nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s and 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s

to around 80 nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s

to around 70. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around

80 nearest the coast.

CAZ088-080015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

around 70. Highs 94 to 100.

CAZ059-080015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

Highs 96 to 106.

CAZ054-080015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-080015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

CAZ052-080015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 91 to 100 at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-080015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning clearing to the beaches

in the afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the beaches spreading inland

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower

80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and

fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

CAZ036-080015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around

80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the

coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s nearest the

coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

CAZ037-080015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 102. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for low clouds and fog in the Salinas

Valley after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 79 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 81 to 101. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs 86 to

102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

Highs 88 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower

to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70 except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs

94 to 107.

CAZ051-080015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 93 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

CAZ038-080015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Highs 94 to 104.

CAZ549-080015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid to upper 70s interior.

CAZ550-080015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper

70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

Hall

