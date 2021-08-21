CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 20, 2021

788 FPUS56 KLOX 211016

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

CAZ041-212330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper

60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to

the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

CAZ040-212330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ547-212330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then mostly

sunny by early afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

CAZ548-212330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog with drizzle across the

foothills in the morning then mostly sunny by early afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

CAZ046-212330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy.Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the upper 70s to mid

80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103 except the lower to mid 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104 except the lower to mid 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

CAZ044-045-212330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny by

early afternoon. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s

nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101 except the lower to mid 80s

nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101 except the lower to mid 80s

nearest the coast.

CAZ088-212330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and patchy fog.

Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

CAZ053-212330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoky at times. Highs from the upper 70s to mid

80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

CAZ054-212330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and fog along

coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the upper 70s to mid

80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

CAZ059-212330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoky at times. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

90s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Local gusts to 40 mph around Lake Palmdale in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Local gusts to 40 mph near Lake Palmdale in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

CAZ039-212330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

CAZ034-035-212330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Smoky at times. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

the upper 60s and 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

the 70s to lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches

in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches

in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to

the 80s to around 90 inland.

CAZ036-212330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Smoky at times. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

70s nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s

nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ052-212330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Smoky at times. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

CAZ037-212330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Smoky at times. Highs in the 70s to around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 106.

CAZ051-212330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Smoky at times. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to

around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

CAZ038-212330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoky at times. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

CAZ087-212330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 70s near the coast to the upper 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ550-212330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

CAZ549-212330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

316 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

the mid to upper 70s interior.

