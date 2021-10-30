CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 29, 2021

723 FPUS56 KLOX 301030

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

CAZ041-310000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and dense fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and dense fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

CAZ087-310000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog. Visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and dense fog. Visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the evening then cloudy.

Lows mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ040-310000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog with partial afternoon

clearing. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and dense fog with partial afternoon

clearing. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ039-310000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds and dense

fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and dense fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and dense fog with partial afternoon

clearing. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog along the beaches in

the evening then cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ548-310000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and dense

fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ547-310000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and dense

fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ046-310000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and dense fog

fog along the coastal slopes in the morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s to

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ088-310000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ045-310000-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of dense

fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and dense

fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ044-310000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ059-310000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ054-310000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ053-310000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows from the mid 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ052-310000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at

high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ034-310000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog clearing to the

beaches in the afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and dense fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and dense fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the evening then

mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid

60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

CAZ035-310000-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and dense fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and dense fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. A 30 percent chance of rain

in the evening. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

CAZ036-310000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ037-310000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for morning low clouds and dense

fog in the Salinas Valley. Visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for low clouds and dense fog in

the Salinas Valley after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for morning low clouds and dense

fog in the Salinas Valley. Visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ051-310000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of dense

fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ038-310000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ549-310000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog. Visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and dense fog. Visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the evening then cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening. Lows mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ550-310000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

330 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog. Visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and dense fog. Visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

around 70 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the evening then cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around

70 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

