CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 3, 2021

_____

980 FPUS56 KLOX 041130

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

CAZ041-050115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-050115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT... in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-050115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

East winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY... in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT... except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY... except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ039-050115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s

to around 70 cooler beaches. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT... except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ548-050115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-050115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills. North to northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-050115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the mid to upper 40s colder valleys. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY... in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY.... patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-050115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ045-050115-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s

to around 70 except around 60 nearest the coast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

$$

CAZ044-050115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the mid 40s to around 50 in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ059-050115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except

the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with

Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except

the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s and

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ054-050115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-050115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT.... Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows from the 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to 18 to 25 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ052-050115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT.... Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ034-050115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the lower 50s in the hills. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY... in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT... in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid

50s at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

$$

CAZ035-050115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Local northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT... early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-050115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY... except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ037-050115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the lower to

mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY... except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT.... Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

around 60.

$$

CAZ051-050115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT.... Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT.... Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-050115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. East

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT.... Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60.

$$

CAZ549-050115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT... in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

$$

CAZ550-050115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

330 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT... except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY... except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather