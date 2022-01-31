CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 30, 2022

_____

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows upper40s to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows mid 40s to

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s except the

mid 40s to around 50 in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s except around 40 western

valley.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows mid 40s to

lower 50s except the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s except

the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to upper

30s colder valleys.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid to upper

30s colder valleys.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s except around 40 colder

valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 40s colder valleys.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s except the mid 30s in the Ojai

Valley.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to 16 to 23 in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to 18 to 25 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Lows mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows upper 20s and 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 60s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to the upper 60s inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to mid 30s except the

mid 30s to around 40 in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the mid

40s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid30s to

mid 40s. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s except the upper 40s in the hills. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

40s to around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

around 40. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to around 30.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows upper 20s and 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North

winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

316 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

