CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

227 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT 11 PM TONIGHT

TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT

Tuesday.

* Winds...North 15 to 20 kt overnight, increasing to 20 to 25 kt

late Monday morning.

* Seas...Steep and wind driven north seas of 6 to 8 feet at 7

seconds.

* Areas affected...All areas south of Port Orford will be affected

by small craft conditions, except beyond 1 nm from shore south

of Pistol River.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Winds strongest

near and south of Cape Mendocino. Winds will weaken briefly tonight

before increasing again on Monday.

* WAVES/SEAS...North 5 to 8 feet at 6 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO

9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...increasing to North 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt late

tonight. Winds strongest near Pt St george.

* WAVES/SEAS...North 6 to 8 feet at 6 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

_____

Keywords: California, Marine Warnings and Forecast