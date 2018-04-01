CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 5:32 pm, Sunday, April 1, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
227 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT 11 PM TONIGHT
TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT
Tuesday.
* Winds...North 15 to 20 kt overnight, increasing to 20 to 25 kt
late Monday morning.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven north seas of 6 to 8 feet at 7
seconds.
* Areas affected...All areas south of Port Orford will be affected
by small craft conditions, except beyond 1 nm from shore south
of Pistol River.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT 11 PM TONIGHT
TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT
Tuesday.
* Winds...North 15 to 20 kt overnight, increasing to 20 to 25 kt
late Monday morning.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven north seas of 6 to 8 feet at 7
seconds.
* Areas affected...All areas south of Port Orford will be affected
by small craft conditions, except beyond 1 nm from shore south
of Pistol River.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT 11 PM TONIGHT
TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT
Tuesday.
* Winds...North 15 to 20 kt overnight, increasing to 20 to 25 kt
late Monday morning.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven north seas of 6 to 8 feet at 7
seconds.
* Areas affected...All areas south of Port Orford will be affected
by small craft conditions, except beyond 1 nm from shore south
of Pistol River.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT 11 PM TONIGHT
TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT
Tuesday.
* Winds...North 15 to 20 kt overnight, increasing to 20 to 25 kt
late Monday morning.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven north seas of 6 to 8 feet at 7
seconds.
* Areas affected...All areas south of Port Orford will be affected
by small craft conditions, except beyond 1 nm from shore south
of Pistol River.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT 11 PM TONIGHT
TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT
Tuesday.
* Winds...North 15 to 20 kt overnight, increasing to 20 to 25 kt
late Monday morning.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven north seas of 6 to 8 feet at 7
seconds.
* Areas affected...All areas south of Port Orford will be affected
by small craft conditions, except beyond 1 nm from shore south
of Pistol River.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT 11 PM TONIGHT
TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT
Tuesday.
* Winds...North 15 to 20 kt overnight, increasing to 20 to 25 kt
late Monday morning.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven north seas of 6 to 8 feet at 7
seconds.
* Areas affected...All areas south of Port Orford will be affected
by small craft conditions, except beyond 1 nm from shore south
of Pistol River.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT 11 PM TONIGHT
TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT
Tuesday.
* Winds...North 15 to 20 kt overnight, increasing to 20 to 25 kt
late Monday morning.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven north seas of 6 to 8 feet at 7
seconds.
* Areas affected...All areas south of Port Orford will be affected
by small craft conditions, except beyond 1 nm from shore south
of Pistol River.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT 11 PM TONIGHT
TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT
Tuesday.
* Winds...North 15 to 20 kt overnight, increasing to 20 to 25 kt
late Monday morning.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven north seas of 6 to 8 feet at 7
seconds.
* Areas affected...All areas south of Port Orford will be affected
by small craft conditions, except beyond 1 nm from shore south
of Pistol River.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...North 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Winds strongest
near and south of Cape Mendocino. Winds will weaken briefly tonight
before increasing again on Monday.
* WAVES/SEAS...North 5 to 8 feet at 6 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...North 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Winds strongest
near and south of Cape Mendocino. Winds will weaken briefly tonight
before increasing again on Monday.
* WAVES/SEAS...North 5 to 8 feet at 6 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...North 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Winds strongest
near and south of Cape Mendocino. Winds will weaken briefly tonight
before increasing again on Monday.
* WAVES/SEAS...North 5 to 8 feet at 6 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO
9 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...increasing to North 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt late
tonight. Winds strongest near Pt St george.
* WAVES/SEAS...North 6 to 8 feet at 6 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Marine Warnings and Forecast